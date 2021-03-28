By Cillian Doyle.

The Labour Leader says communication is lacking from the Government.

Alan Kelly says the Taoiseach Michael Martin will put in “the performance of his life next Tuesday to rescue the situation.”

Non-essential shopping, outdoor dining and countywide travel could be allowed from mid-May under proposals to ease lockdown.

The Sunday Times reports it’ll be dependent on the vaccine rollout ramping up to a million doses a month.

Details of a re-opening strategy are set to be announced on Tuesday, following a NPHET meeting tomorrow.

The plans are likely to include an easing of the 5-kilometre travel limit, allowing some outdoor mixing and permitting home-building to resume.

The Tipp TD says lack of communication is distressing:

“So really from a communication point of view – people have enough – the discourse out there is not working.”

Deputy Kelly also criticised Health Minister Stephen Donnolly for “only talking when there’s good news”.