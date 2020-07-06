The Taoiseach is warning the full reopening of pubs could be delayed.

Micheál Martin is hitting out at the scenes over the weekend, where hundreds of people gathered to drink in some locations.

Pubs are due to fully reopen on July 20th.

But speaking on Cork’s Red FM, the Fianna Fáil leader says that may not now go ahead:

“People do need to behave. It could be delayed, yes. We are worried about it”, he said.

“Some of the scenes that were witnessed were very worrying because social distancing was not being complied with at all.”