The Taoiseach has confirmed the government’s working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers.

Under the current roadmap, salons aren’t due to reopen until July 20th – but this could be fast tracked.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar says phases 3 and 4 are currently under review and are subject to change.

This means hairdressers, pubs, gyms could reopen sooner than scheduled.