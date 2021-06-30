By Cillian Doyle.

There was a heated exchange of words in the Dáil today.

It comes as Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath raised the issue of a lack of clarity for Churches across Ireland.

Yesterday, comments from the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar following a press conference suggested that communions, confirmations and baptisms were “off”.

But guests at weddings can increase to 50 after July 5th as an exception.

Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath raised the matter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil:

“Why are you victimising the Church again?”

“Nowhere in your statement yesterday or in your paperwork does it say communions or confirmations can go ahead?”

“But yet the Tanaiste – Leakey the Tanaiste – has said they can’t go ahead – there’s 48 in hospital today, who are you codding?”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded to the Tipperary TD, comparing him to former US President Donald Trump:

“Nothing ever added up for you – and if we had taken your advice from the beginning there would be far more people dead from the pandemic.”

“Your approach is the Trump approach – denial, denial, denial!”