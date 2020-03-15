Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked those who went out over the weekend to avoid physical contact with older people or people with chronic diseases.

In a Twitter post this morning, he said his Government is likely to seek greater enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs and clubs.

On Saturday evening, images went viral on Twitter of a packed Dublin bar with a large crowd dancing together.


These images were met with huge criticism, including from Health Minister Simon Harris who said it was an insult to nurses and medics.

