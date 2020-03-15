Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked those who went out over the weekend to avoid physical contact with older people or people with chronic diseases.

In a Twitter post this morning, he said his Government is likely to seek greater enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs and clubs.

People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very very sick. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 15, 2020

On Saturday evening, images went viral on Twitter of a packed Dublin bar with a large crowd dancing together.

These images were met with huge criticism, including from Health Minister Simon Harris who said it was an insult to nurses and medics.

Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/XQvJ7tC13D — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 14, 2020