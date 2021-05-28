The Taoiseach says the end of the COVID crisis is within grasp if people stick to restrictions over the next month.

Micheál Martin has announced the easing of restrictions over the summer across a range of sectors.

Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses can open from June 2nd – with outdoor dining in bars and restaurants from June 7th.

On that day cinemas, theatres and gyms along with driving test centres and driving theory tests, will resume.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people will be allowed in venues with a capacity of more than 5,000, a figure that will rise over the summer.

July 5th will see the return of indoor dining and three households will be allowed to meet regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not.

A series of test live events for crowds will be run in June at sporting and entertainment venues.

While international travel has been given the green light to resume from the 19th of July.