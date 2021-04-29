By Cillian Doyle.

Micheál Martin has announced the roadmap for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in an address to the nation this evening.

The Taoiseach outlined the following:

May 10th


  • Personal services, like barbers, hairdressers and beauticians, can reopen.
  • Inter-county travel can resume.
  • Three households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.
  • Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen.
  • Outdoor sports training for adults can commence in pods of 15
  • 50 people will be allowed to attend religious services, including weddings, funerals and Masses.
  • Click and collect retail will resume on May 10th and all shops will be able to open on May 17th.

June 2nd:

Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses will open on June 2nd – if Covid rates stay under control.

June 7th:

  • Outdoor hospitality, including restaurants and pubs, will open on June 7th – if Covid rates stay under control.
  • Outdoor sports matches can recommence, with no spectators
  • Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen for individual training.
  • 25 people can attend wedding receptions.
  • Indoor visits in private homes from one other household can begin again.
  • Cinemas will also be allowed to open – subject to public health advice.

More to follow…

