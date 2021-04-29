By Cillian Doyle.
Micheál Martin has announced the roadmap for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in an address to the nation this evening.
The Taoiseach outlined the following:
May 10th
- Personal services, like barbers, hairdressers and beauticians, can reopen.
- Inter-county travel can resume.
- Three households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.
- Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen.
- Outdoor sports training for adults can commence in pods of 15
- 50 people will be allowed to attend religious services, including weddings, funerals and Masses.
- Click and collect retail will resume on May 10th and all shops will be able to open on May 17th.
June 2nd:
Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses will open on June 2nd – if Covid rates stay under control.
June 7th:
- Outdoor hospitality, including restaurants and pubs, will open on June 7th – if Covid rates stay under control.
- Outdoor sports matches can recommence, with no spectators
- Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen for individual training.
- 25 people can attend wedding receptions.
- Indoor visits in private homes from one other household can begin again.
- Cinemas will also be allowed to open – subject to public health advice.
More to follow…
