Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the EU may offer the UK a 21-month extension to Brexit.

Mr Coveney said a long extension would give the UK a “long reflection period” about the kind of Brexit they want and could facilitate a fundamental rethink.

He told RTE’s Sean O’Rourke programme that Mrs May was offering a “stark choice” to the UK Parliament.

“Back a deal by the middle of next week and we’ll have a short extension which will essentially be a technical extension to get all the legals in place, or we’re essentially looking for, we will look for, a much longer extension to allow Britain to rethink its approach to Brexit,” he said.

