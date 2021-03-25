Tánaiste has said the country is not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID restrictions.

Cabinet Ministers will make a decision next Tuesday on whether some measures can be lifted, like the 5km travel rule.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the reality of rising figures will impact what they can do.

“On Tuesday we will give as much clarity as we can and as much hope as we can but we will also need to be honest.

“We are not out of the woods yet. I am hopeful about the summer but the next couple of weeks are very worrying.

“The situation is deteriorating across Europe and appears to be deteriorating here as well.

“We will give people as much clarity as we can but we have seen on so many occasions that this virus rips up our plans.”

There’s a push from a number of TDs, including Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, to re-open home construction.

Carlow-Kilkenny Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness says the 5 kilometre limit should be scrapped and government should also consider a return to regional restrictions.

“I think it’s hugely important that the government take a lead on this.

“Not necessarily take the full advice from NPHET and introduce a different regime and perhaps a different regime in the counties that are less effected.”

A decision on what restrictions can be lifted from April 5th will be made next Tuesday by the cabinet before an address to the nation.