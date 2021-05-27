The Tanaiste says people can expect a positive announcement when the Government reveals what further restrictions can be eased this Summer.

International travel, live events and indoor dining are all being considered.

Public health officials met yesterday and despite some concerns about the Indian variant, sources say plans to reopen further have been given broad backing.

Leo Varadkar says people can be hopeful about what will be announced tomorrow evening:

“We are ahead of ourselves in terms of where we thought we would be – in terms of hospitalisations and cases”

“We can look forward to a very positive announcement on Friday in relation to the reopening of society, economy and the phased return of international travel and live events among others”