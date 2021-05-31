Local lockdowns are a possibility heading into the summer, according to the Tanaiste as concerns grow around the so-called Indian variant.

Latest figures show there’s 128 cases of the mutation in Ireland, however it is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains.

It comes following large crowds socialising in Dublin and other cities prompted reaction from public health officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan who said he was “absolutely shocked” by gatherings in the capital.

A major clean up operation took place in Dublin yesterday.