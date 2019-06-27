The Government will do everything possible to support the 240 An Post workers impacted by the closure of the Cork mail centre, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney has spoken to An Post CEO, David McRedmond, to seek reassurance on the terms and conditions for those impacted and to try to understand why An Post has made this choice.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil: “This is a very difficult day for An Post workers in the wider Cork area, and their families because it has been confirmed that the mail centre in Little Island will have closed by March of next year.

“I assure the House that An Post and the Government will do everything possible to ensure each of the 240 individuals affected by the closure will be given every possible support.”

Mr Coveney said many people are very unhappy with the announcement but noted: “Redeployment opportunities within An Post networks in the Cork area are a real option.

“An Post employs over 1,000 people in Cork. Further reskilling and education grants of up to €3,000 per person are available.”

Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry said the announcement had come as a “bombshell” for An Post workers and there is now “anger, upset and devastation in Cork”.

He asked the Tánaiste to join him in calling on An Post to put this plan to one side and allow real negotiations to take place between workers’ representatives and the company to see what can be done to diversify, increase the business and save the jobs.

Sinn Féin’s Jonathan O’Brien said possible redeployment opportunities are “cold comfort” to employees at a time when An Post is closing post offices across the country.

He said: “This is nothing more than the elimination of funding from the greater Munster area and Government must ensure assurances are given to these workers.”