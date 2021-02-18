By Dean Egan.

Takeaway chain Camile Thai is opening a new outlet in Waterford.

220 new Irish jobs are to be created when they open in 15 new locations across Ireland and the UK.

Some of the outlets will be in Waterford, Dublin, Cork and Mayo.

The roles will be across retail, business development, marketing, sales, and cookery.

Camile is also planning to raise €10 million as part of its plans to progress with a technology-centric strategy. The chain was the first in Europe to deliver its menu by drone earlier this year and has plans to automate its kitchen operations with robotics in 2021.

“Despite an extremely difficult year for the hospitality sector, for Camile 2020 has seen rapid growth. Our suburban, delivery focussed model has proven to be pandemic proof in the last eleven months, not least in terms of revenue and sales. This has enabled us to not only push forward with our aggressive expansion plans, but also to prematurely move ahead with our main goal – our tech pivot” said Brody Sweeney, founder of Camile Thai Kitchen.

He explained: “Our raison d’etre is delivering guilt-free, delicious takeaways — but for us, we see tech playing such an incremental role in terms of food preparation, but also UX and of course, delivery.”