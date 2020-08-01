Swimming banned in five Clare beaches ahead of bank holiday weekend

‘Do not swim’ notices have been issued for a number of beaches in Co Clare.

Swimming has been banned in popular tourist destinations, including Lahinch and Kilkee after the waters tested for high levels of bacteria following heavy rain in the area.

Clare County Council had previously advised visitors not to swim in the two beaches, as well as White Strand, Spanish Point and Quilty, but upgraded the warning to a swimming ban following consultation with the HSE.

In March, gardaí were forced to turn people away from the beach at Lahinch as large crowds gathered there to enjoy the warm weather despite social distancing guidelines.

