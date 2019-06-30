Swimmers are being urged to be aware of rip-tides and make themselves aware of what to look out for.

It follows the tragic death of a teenage girl in County Louth on Friday.

Jill Amante, 14, was swimming with friends at Seapoint Beach when she was caught in a strong current and got into difficulty.

Water Safety Ireland’s Roger Sweeney said young people and children are vulnerable – even in shallow water.

“We’ve had 30 child drownings in 10 years – that’s 30 children drowned under 14 years of age,” he said.

“They can drown quickly and silently and in relatively shallow water as well, so please keep an eye on them.

“If they’re quiet, don’t take it that means they’re ok. Drowning isn’t always the splashing and waving call for help we see on TV programmes. It’s quite silent.”

Photo: Jill Amante