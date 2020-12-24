Water Safety Ireland are appealing to Christmas swimmers to take extra caution this year while also following public health guidelines.

Organisers are to ensure there are only small gatherings of people and that the swims take place in a well-known spot.

Speaking to Beat News Roger Sweeny, deputy CEO with Water Safety Ireland says swimmers should stay focused on areas particularly known for being safe for Christmas swims:

‘It’s particularly important to adhere to the social distancing and of course wearing masks and hand hygiene.’

‘When gathering, very small groups and in line the NPHET guidelines’

‘And especially that there is some public rescue equipment available should someone get into difficulty’

Cold water shock and the wrong swimming conditions or locations are enough to endanger the life of an experienced swimmer.

Roger Sweeny, also says never attempt to save someone from cold water unless you are trained:

‘People need to remember that cold winter waters can cause cold shock and hypothermia’

‘The wind chill can be a factor as well’

‘Immediately before the swim, people should throw cold water on themselves and ease yourself into the water slowly introducing your body to the low temperature’

‘If you see a person in difficulty don’t attempt to rescue if you’re not trained to do so’