Picture: Tramore RNLI Facebook page.

Tramore RNLI have rescued a swimmer who got into difficulty this morning.

The lifeboat was launched at 08:50am and was on scene within 4 minutes.

Crews found a gentleman on rocks near the Guillamine who became tired on his morning swim.

A member of the public had spotted him and rang 999.

The swimmer was assessed and was found to be fine. He was transferred back to the Guillamine.