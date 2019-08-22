Sweet Suffering Jehovah! O'Neills have release a range of Derry Girl GAA-style jerseys

I’m a Derry girl, you’re a Derry girl, we’re all Derry girls and now you can tell the world with a GAA-style jersey.

O’Neill’s sportswear have released a range of jerseys you would be proud to wear to mass.

There are five jerseys to choose from, including a yellow-and-green jersey featuring Sister Michael and her legendary eye-roll, with the quote “Sweet Suffering Jehovah” and another deeming the ladies (an the wee English fella) as the ‘Derry Hurls’.

Erin and Michelle also feature on the kit, which are each proudly stamped with the Our Lady Immaculate College crest.

‘Catch Yerself On’ Derry Girls Jersey, €50.00

‘Wise Up’ Derry Girls Jersey, €50.00

‘I’m a Derry Girl’ Kids’ Derry Girls Jersey, €35.00

‘Derry Hurls’ Derry Girls Jersey, €50.00

Speaking about the new range, O’Neills said:

“Proudly display your love of the show and your individual style with these one-of-a-kind jerseys suitable for everyone, because as Michelle taught us, being a Derry Girl is a state of mind!”

Catch yerself on and get yours now!

This comes after the first season of Derry Girls finally arrived on Netflix UK and Ireland last month.

Shop the jerseys from www.ONeils.com