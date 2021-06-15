Swearing relieves certain feelings & can be beneficial to children, according to an English Professor.

There is an argument that parents should shrug off any concerns about their children’s bad language.

Michael Adams, Provost Professor of English at Indiana University in the US says swearing has many benefits.

“Children are speakers of the language on one hand, and also developing emotional responses to the world, on the other hand.

“Swearing allows us to do a couple of important things.

“One of them is; because there’s a little bit of using it, you’re with people that are willing to use it and break that taboo, and you’re more trusting of each other because of that.”

Image by Harsh Vardhan Art from Pixabay