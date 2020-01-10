By Alan Healy

The Swamp chain of fashion stores in Ireland has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The closure has come about as a result of the ill health of its managing director and difficult trading conditions.

Managers were called to a meeting in Cork today and informed of the decision to close the outlets immediately.

The brand has seven outlets located in Cork’s Mahon Point and Wilton shopping centres, in Tralee, Waterford, Limerick, Galway and Athlone.

The brand has traded for the past 30 years beginning initially in Cork’s Queen’s Old Castle.

It is understood that up to 60 staff will be impacted by the closure.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the company said: “The Directors of Swamp Ltd. regret to announce that the company will cease trading today.”

“The closure has come about as a result of the ill health of its Managing Director and the difficult trading conditions that are prevalent today in the high streets.”

“Swamp has been trading for the past 30 years in locations all over Ireland. In that time, it has built up a base of talented employees and loyal customers.”

“The Directors sincerely wish to thank all the employees for their hard work and their customers for their support. We wish them well in the future.”