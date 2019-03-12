Gardai in Waterford have cordoned off an area in Lisduggan after a suspicious object was found.

Emergency services were alerted to the device, which is in the back garden of a home in Central Avenue, shortly before 2.00pm this afternoon.

Speaking to his local radio station, a resident has said that “a device was found down the back, outside someone’s house.”

He added that “they think it’s a pipe bomb but we’re not too sure”.

“We’re waiting for the bomb squad to arrive, they’re on their way.”

Another resident heard “a suspect package was found in someone’s garden, maybe a pipe bomb.”

She says it’s worrying “the fact that that type of carry on is going on. You’d be worried about gangland-kind of situations”.

“Hopefully it’s bogus,” she added.

