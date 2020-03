Over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Waterford city.

The Divisional Drug Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Lismore Park area last Saturday.

A male was arrested at the scene, as gardaí found over €3,000 worth of cocaine in his possession.

Gardaí then searched a nearby premises and found over €21,000 of suspected cocaine along with mixing agent and other drug paraphernalia.

The male was later released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.