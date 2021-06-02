Photo by Rene Asmussen from Pexels

There’s been a surge in bookings to rent wedding dresses since Carrie Symonds married British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a dress she hired for the occasion.

Retailers in the UK have reported a 268% increase since the weekend.

The bride paid £45 to hire the designer dress which would cost £2,900 to buy.

Ciara Crossan from weddingdates.ie says brides here will also follow that trend:

“The trend for renting wedding dresses is something that is emerging – the fact that Carrie Symonds rented hers – I think has really put this in the spotlight”

“I think there has definitely been a surge in renting wedding dresses”