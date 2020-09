The Supreme Court has ruled that the bread in Subway’s hot sandwiches is too sugary to be legally defined as bread.

Yesterday, the five-judge court found that the sandwiches could not be deemed a staple food which has a zero VAT rate.

It follows an appeal by Bookfinders LTD which owns a Subway franchise.

The court ruled that the bread in Subway’s hot sandwiches falls outside the legal definition of bread because it has a sugar content of 10 percent of the weight of the flour in the dough.