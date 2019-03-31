Support for Sinn Féin plummets in latest opinion polls

Sinn Féin’s popularity has plummeted by five points according to a new opinion poll.

It now leaves them 18 points behind leaders Fine Gael.

The latest Red C opinion poll for the Sunday Business Post has them at 13% – a decrease of five points.

It comes a fortnight after party leader Mary Lou McDonald posed behind a controversial banner reading “England get out of Ireland” at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

Meanwhile, support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 31%, while Fianna Fáil are on 25%, up one point.

The Social Democrats, the Independent Alliance and the Green Party all sit on 3%, with Solidarity-People Before Profit on 2%.

The Independents and Labour are unchanged on 15% and 5% respectively, while Renua and Peadar Tóibín’s new party Aontú are on less than 1%.

Share it:













Don't Miss