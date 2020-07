Irish brands have seen an increase in sales in the past three months.

The sale of alcohol in supermarkets has risen by 76% compared to figures from 2019.

Information from Kantar shows that supermarkets have seen a 23% increase in sales, amounting to €577 million during a three month period ending July 12th.

Irish brands like Barry’s Tea, Keelings, Kelkin and Keogh’s also experienced a sales boost since April.

One item taking a hit due to people working from home was deodorant, with sales down 15%.