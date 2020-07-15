Would you like to be the person in charge of making sure that Supermac’s ice cream range is as tasty as it can be?

If so, Supermac’s has the perfect job for you! They are currently on the hunt for a mystery ice cream taster.

According to the job specs online, applicants must be a lover of fresh Irish produce, have a minimum 10 years experience eating ice-cream, be fair in their critique, have a good memory, great communication skills, and most importantly, be a self-proclaimed ice cream connoisseur.

Commenting on the announcement, Supermac’s said: “We love our Ice Cream and we need your help to make sure that these delicious products make everybody that eats them just as passionate about them as we are. It will be your job to visit our restaurants, in stealth mode, order, pay and consume a Cookies & Ice Cream or Muffin & Ice Cream or Swirly, Twists and Cones and provide your feedback.

“You will need to photograph the product you receive, paying attention to presentation and your first impressions. You will taste the 100% Irish dairy cream, evaluate the crispiness of the cookies or the softness of the muffin and the sauciness of the melted chocolate. You will inspect the presentation checking that the product is centred on the tray and ensuring the product is served at the correct temperature – not too hot, not too cold but just right. Finally, you will complete a questionnaire evaluating the ice cream and giving an overall score.”

Seriously, we’re in! Where do we apply?

If you feel that you have what it takes to be Supermac’s ice cream don, apply over at supermacs.ie/careers or send a your CV to [email protected].