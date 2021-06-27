By Cillian Doyle.

It’s called the Sunny South East for a reason and with July upon us, the summer weather has returned for the week ahead.

Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees today with even hotter conditions expected between tomorrow and Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting much warmer and brighter conditions over the coming days as an area of high pressure moves in over Ireland.

https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1409014335922388994?s=20

The advice is to make sure your skin is protected with a high factor sunscreen.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather describes the temperatures we can expect:

“It will be up to 21 degrees today, up to 22 on Monday, up to 23 on Tuesday and then Wednesday it could soar to 24 or possibly 25 degrees.”

“So getting warmer each day and plenty of sunny spells – a fine spell of weather up until Thursday.”