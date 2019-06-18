It couldn’t come soon enough!

Summer finally looks set to arrive in Ireland with highs of 20 degrees today and tomorrow.

However, some showers will occur in the Connacht and Ulster later.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry and warm – but rain is forecast to arrive on Sunday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather predicts settled and largely clear weather for the next 30 hours with only a slight risk of a passing shower tomorrow evening.

Projected rainfall for next 30 hours from high resolution charts. As you can see mainly dry tomorrow with just the risk of a passing shower tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/0JJj2329P3 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 17, 2019