Mum of two (under two!), Erica Hearne, chatted to Orla about presents for the mother in your life ahead of the big day itself- Mother’s Day- next Sunday.

Here’s her suggestions from free to fancy-

Things kids can do for their Mams.

Handmade crafts-

Mother’s Day Crafts for Children at Waterford Libraries on Friday, March 29- more details here.

Keepsakes

South East jeweller Lulu and Levi has a passion for all things family and jewellery. She creates personalised button jewellery and has a Mama and Me range

Subscription boxes.

Mama Moments- Dublin mum of two created this subscription box to promote self care for Mums. Here’s the website.

The Splurge

Michelin star restaurants in the south east include the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny and The House Restaurant at the Cliff House in Ardmore, Waterford. You could do the cliff walk in Ardmore while you’re there. More details on the Cliff House here and Mount Juliet here. And while you’re at it check out their spas for some pampering .

You could also try Monart and Seafield both in Co. Wexford, both nominated for the World Luxury Spa Awards this year.

The free stuff

A lie in and a cup of coffee in bed.

Breakfast in bed.

Just some time off!

Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre

Another exciting lineup for Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this summer. More details here.

Share it:













Don't Miss