A march demanding that abortion be decriminalised in Northern Ireland is to take place today.

28 women will join a ‘suitcase march’ demonstration to hand Amnesty International’s petition to the North’s Secretary of State.

The number 28 represents the number of women who travel from Northern Ireland to England or Wales for an abortion each week.

Grainne Teggart – Amnesty’s Northern Ireland Campaign Manager – says action must be taken:

“Today we hand in a 62,000-strong petition calling on the Secretary of State and UK government to decriminalise abortion and ensure free, safe and legal access to services without having to travel,” she said.

“We are calling on the UK government to prioritise the rights of women and bring about the change that is so desperately overdue.”

