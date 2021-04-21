By Robbie Byrne,

Convinced you can’t handle hangovers like you did in college?

Well, you’d be wrong. A scientific paper released by academics from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) reveals that hangovers actually get easier the older we get.

Wait, what?

It seems there are two factors at play here. The first is a phenomenon dubbed “subjective responsibility”; it seems that an older person’s increased duties as an employee or parent reduce the perceived impact of a hangover.

The second is biological. As we get older, our sensitivity to pain decreases ever so slightly, meaning that all those aches and pains may not be felt as much.

The research involved 761 people aged 18 to 94-years-old, 61% of which were female.

Despite the thorough research conducted by these academics, we won’t be using the year we’ve gained during lockdown to our advantage when the pubs reopen…

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels