By Cillian Doyle.

Maynooth University has announced students will return to campus from September.

Management says it’s planning a return to full on-campus teaching, assessment, research, clubs and sports activities for the next academic year.

In the first semester, lectures of up to 250 students, practicals, and tutorials will be held on campus while most lectures over 250 will be taught remotely.

The news follows a similar announcement from UCD last week.

We look forward to welcoming students back to Maynooth this September. Visit our Coronavirus information hub for students which has been updated for the 2021-22 academic year.https://t.co/DoTVRz5pca pic.twitter.com/Hzmetz95tN — Maynooth University (@MaynoothUni) August 23, 2021