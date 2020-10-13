Students are set to be given a cash boost to help meet the cost of this academic year under today’s budget.

All full-time third level students will be given a €250 bonus at a total cost of €50 million.

Details are being worked out but it may come as a top-up to the SUSI grant payments or through colleges if they paid fees.


Today’s budget is set to start at 1 pm today and will aim to handle the fallout from COVID and Brexit.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • A €7.50 a tonne increase in a carbon tax will hike the cost of fuel.
  • Filling a tank of diesel will cost about 1.50 more, a tank of petrol 1.30.
  • There will be 90c extra on a bag of coal, 20c on a bale of briquettes, and home heating oil is set to increase.
  • This will be offset for the most vulnerable by increases in the living alone allowance and the fuel allowance.
  • Changes to VRT will make buying a polluting car more expensive, and changes to motor tax will mean those with older or more polluting cars will end up paying somewhere between 10 and 50 euro more a year. 90% of people will not be impacted by the motor tax changes.
  • And the cost of a pack of cigarettes will go up 50c, but alcohol will be left unchanged.
  • Multi-billion euro fund for businesses forced to shut because of the COVID crisis.
