Students are set to be given a cash boost to help meet the cost of this academic year under today’s budget.

All full-time third level students will be given a €250 bonus at a total cost of €50 million.

A €50m one-off hardship fund is being set up under #Budget2021 to cater to full-time third level students who have been financially hit by the circumstances of last few weeks. Will mean universal payments of approx €250pp, either through SUSI grant or refund from €3k reg fee — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) October 13, 2020

Details are being worked out but it may come as a top-up to the SUSI grant payments or through colleges if they paid fees.

Today’s budget is set to start at 1 pm today and will aim to handle the fallout from COVID and Brexit.

Here’s what we know so far:

A €7.50 a tonne increase in a carbon tax will hike the cost of fuel.

Filling a tank of diesel will cost about 1.50 more, a tank of petrol 1.30.

There will be 90c extra on a bag of coal, 20c on a bale of briquettes, and home heating oil is set to increase.

This will be offset for the most vulnerable by increases in the living alone allowance and the fuel allowance.

Changes to VRT will make buying a polluting car more expensive, and changes to motor tax will mean those with older or more polluting cars will end up paying somewhere between 10 and 50 euro more a year. 90% of people will not be impacted by the motor tax changes.

And the cost of a pack of cigarettes will go up 50c, but alcohol will be left unchanged.

Multi-billion euro fund for businesses forced to shut because of the COVID crisis.