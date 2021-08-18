South East students living away from home could face up to €14,000 in costs for the upcoming academic year.

Increasing rents and food prices are leading to a likely rise in living costs, according to the Technological University Dublin Student Cost of Living Guide.

Students moving to Dublin will need €1,539 a month, or €13,827 for the year.

That’s gone up from just over €12,000 needed for the 2019-2020 academic year.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Clare Austick, has broken down where the increased living costs are coming from:

“The reported increase in the cost of attending college this year is a breakdown of an extortion of rent that students have to pay, the student contribution charge which is €3,000 and the cost of living.”