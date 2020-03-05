Parents at a Kilkenny secondary school have received a text message to say students had “low risk” contact with a confirmed Coronavirus case.
Pupils from Coláiste Éamann Rís in Callan have returned from a skiing trip in Northern Italy in recent days.
They have been cleared to attend school and have been told the risk of infection is extremely low.
The text in full reads:
“Students of our school have been identified as having had a LOW RISK contact with a case of Covid 19 during their travels from Italy. All have been deemed as casual contact and does not meet the threshold for testing. Advise received from the HSE is All students and staff linked with this trip should be safe to return to school as normal. Any concerns please contact the school office or HSE on 056-7784142 Dr. Jacinta Mulroe”