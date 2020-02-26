Students from two Waterford schools aren’t being treated as high risk for coronavirus.

Groups from St Paul’s Community School and De La Salle recently travelled to Northern Italy to ski.

It’s reported that a third Waterford school returned from a coronavirus-hit region in Italy this week.

Waterford Councillor Jason Murphy’s son was on the St Paul’s trip – he says he’s happy with how the school dealt with it:

“I rang the Principal in the school and she assured me that the bus had passed through the area, but the students weren’t off the bus in the effected area.”