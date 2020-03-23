Striploin steaks with pepper sauce, Coke Zero and red Barry’s Tea “only” were among the special items ordered by subversive prisoners at the country’s maximum-security jail.

Under special arrangements for jailed republicans at Portlaoise Prison since 1973, inmates can order in any food and drink they like from local shops apart from alcohol.

The order sheets, which were obtained by the Irish Independent, include one shopping list from last October.

Prisoners looked for 28 striploin steaks, seven bags of onion rings, ten vanilla icecream blocks, 30 cans of Coke and two large bags of Maltesers, or Wispas if they weren’t available.

Prison officers were advised by the republican prisoners that any type of steak would apart from sirloin would suffice if striploin could not be sourced.

The shopping bill came to €273.57, and the bills must be paid by the prisoners themselves.

An order sheet from the following month reveals the prisoners requested twelve selection boxes and three boxes of Christmas crackers.

Image: Portlaoise Prison