By Robbie Byrne

Make the most of today’s sunny weather as things are set to take a turn for the worse as we move into the second half of this week.

Heavy rain and possible high winds are expected as a storm system is forecast to pass over Ireland on Thursday night going into Friday.

The exact tracking of the system has yet to be nailed down, however. As of Monday, weather models predict the system will track over the west, south west and south east of the country.

Latest ECWMF charts continue to bring storm system over Ireland Thursday and Friday with a risk of strong gusts, especially in West and South. Still a lot of uncertainty though as not all models agree. pic.twitter.com/rt5pngKi4l — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 17, 2021

Weather expert Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier this morning to update followers on the situation, stating: “Latest ECWMF charts continue to bring storm system over Ireland Thursday and Friday with a risk of strong gusts, especially in West and South. Still a lot of uncertainty though as not all models agree.”

Met Éireann currently forecasts heavy rain for Friday from early morning right through to late evening with “Indications suggest[ing] a spell of wet and windy weather with persistent rain or heavy showers at times. Daytime temperatures in the early to mid-teens.”

While there’s still a chance this system won’t hit the South East, it’s still one to keep a close eye on over the coming days.