Met Eireann has officially named a low depression tracking towards Ireland as Storm Hannah.

The national weather service has issued a status yellow advisory for Cork and Kerry from Friday at 18:00 to Saturday at 06:00. It is likely that further warnings for the rest of the country will be issued later today.

The storm is expected to make landfall along Ireland’s south-west coast early Friday evening, bringing strong winds, rain and thunder with it.

The system is predicted to track in a north-east direction across the country before clearing Saturday evening.

Temperatures are also expected to take a tumble, with the mercury struggling to get over 6 degrees Celsius. Current weather models suggest that winds will be highest in western areas, with gusts of over 180kph predicted.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier this morning, adding that the latest overnight models “show [the] storm bringing some damaging gusts to Southwest Friday evening with a rough night across the southern half of the country tomorrow night.”

