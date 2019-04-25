Met Eireann has officially named a low depression tracking towards Ireland as Storm Hannah.

The national weather service has issued a status yellow advisory for Cork and Kerry from Friday at 18:00 to Saturday at 06:00. It is likely that further warnings for the rest of the country will be issued later today.

The storm is expected to make landfall along Ireland’s south-west coast early Friday evening, bringing strong winds, rain and thunder with it.

#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019

The system is predicted to track in a north-east direction across the country before clearing Saturday evening.

Temperatures are also expected to take a tumble, with the mercury struggling to get over 6 degrees Celsius. Current weather models suggest that winds will be highest in western areas, with gusts of over 180kph predicted.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier this morning, adding that the latest overnight models “show [the] storm bringing some damaging gusts to Southwest Friday evening with a rough night across the southern half of the country tomorrow night.”

Latest overnight models show storm bringing some damaging gusts to Southwest tomorrow evening with a rough night across southern half of the Country tomorrow night. Stay up to date with forecast as weather warnings are likely. pic.twitter.com/pWrGd9Tf54 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 25, 2019

