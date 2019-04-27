The clean-up begins after tens of thousands of homes across the country were affected by Storm Hannah overnight.

The ESB says 32,000 customers are without power after Storm Hannah.

In the South East, there are over 1,600 people without power in Tipperary; areas worst affected are Cashel, Kilross and Ardfinnan.

In Waterford, almost 300 people have no electricity, mostly in the Tramore and Lismore areas of the county.

Similar numbers are without power in Wexford; there are reports of outages in Rosslare, Enniscorthy and Crane.

Just under 100 houses are without power in Kilkenny and there are no reports of outages in Carlow.

All weather warnings have now ended across the country.

Elsewhere across the South East there are no major reports of obstructions in Kilkenny or Carlow at present.

In South Tipperary, there is a branch blocking the road at Powerstown Church near Clonmel.

An earlier obstruction at Darkley’s Cross near Fethard has now been cleared.

In Waterford the Dunmore Road is closed at Newtown due to fallen tree on ESB lines.

“We’re advising customers to stay safe and stay clear of any damaged electricity network,” said ESB spokesperson, Paul Hand.

“They must assume that it may be live and it is extremely dangerous and report any damage to 1850 372 999.”

David Minogue from Wexford County Council gives this update from the county this morning:

