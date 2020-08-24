Heavy rain with the potential for flash floods is forecast on Monday night as Storm Francis makes landfall.

A status orange warning comes into effect at 9pm on Monday for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. The rest of the country will be under a yellow rainfall warning.

A yellow alert will also be in place on Tuesday morning for strong winds in Munster, Wexford, Wicklow and Dublin as Storm Francis moves across the country.

In the North, the UK Met Office has given all counties a yellow warning for rain from Monday night. It is predicting heavy rain during Tuesday and early Wednesday and warns of flooding and disruption to travel.

The storm comes less than a week after Storm Ellen brought destructive winds and flash flooding to many parts of the country.