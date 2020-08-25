Flooding is being reported in Freshford in County Kilkenny this morning after Storm Francis hit overnight.

Road users are being urged to take extreme care this morning as a result of the bad weather.

A status orange rain warning’s in place for Wexford and Waterford along with Connacht and 5 other counties.

Speaking to Beat news, David Minogue Head of Communications with Wexford County Council says:

“AS people venture out, expect that there will be surface water on the roads here in Wexford.”

“Don’t attempt to drive through any floods you come across, try to find an alternative route.”

Meanwhile a status yellow alert in place for the rest of the country – while a status yellow wind warning’s in effect for the south and east.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be bad:

“The heaviest of the rain overnight is moving North now.”

“Winds will increase through this morning and this afternoon in the South, which will bring damaging gusts, especially in coastal areas and on high ground.”