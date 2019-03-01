The unseasonably warm weather Ireland has been enjoying this week makes it hard to believe that this time last year the country was perishing and enduring the heaviest snowfall we’ve experienced here in over thirty years.

This February has reportedly been the hottest since 1959… a far cry from what we experienced here 12 months ago.

Then, we scrambled to stock up on supplies, bread became the countries’ most-sought food as supermarket shelves lay bare and schools, colleges and airports shut down.

By late February, we began preparing for freezing conditions, with a status Red warning issued on February 28th, 2018.

The severity of the situation was extensive, with many house bound for days.

Beat presenters and staff browsed through their camera rolls this morning to uncover some of the footage they collected this time last year.

Co. Wexford

Photo credit: Shonagh Lyons

Photo credit: Shonagh Lyons

Photo credit: Shonagh Lyons

Photo credit: Shonagh Lyons

Co. Waterford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Reginald’s Tower in the snow 🇮🇪

A post shared by Kolyn Ryan-Byrne (@kolynbyrne) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thomas Francis Meagher looking a bit chilly! 🇮🇪

A post shared by Kolyn Ryan-Byrne (@kolynbyrne) on

Photo credit: Gabrielle Cummins

Photo credit: Gabrielle Cummins

Photo credit: Gabrielle Cummins

Photo credit: Paula Phelan

Photo credit: Gabrielle Cummins

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

Photo credit: Dean Egan

Photo credit: Dean Egan

Dunmore East, Co. Waterford

Our Emma was in Vietnam and missed most of Storm Emma. Here’s what Ireland looked like as she landed back into Dublin

Photo credit: Emma Nolan

And then, there was slush…

Photo credit: Emma Nolan

This, taken in Tramore Co. Waterford the very next day:

Photo credit: Emma Nolan

The Dunmore Road, Waterford City

Photo credit: Orla Rapple

Photo credit: Orla Rapple

