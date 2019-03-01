The unseasonably warm weather Ireland has been enjoying this week makes it hard to believe that this time last year the country was perishing and enduring the heaviest snowfall we’ve experienced here in over thirty years.

This February has reportedly been the hottest since 1959… a far cry from what we experienced here 12 months ago.

Then, we scrambled to stock up on supplies, bread became the countries’ most-sought food as supermarket shelves lay bare and schools, colleges and airports shut down.

By late February, we began preparing for freezing conditions, with a status Red warning issued on February 28th, 2018.

The severity of the situation was extensive, with many house bound for days.

Beat presenters and staff browsed through their camera rolls this morning to uncover some of the footage they collected this time last year.

Have something to share? Email video and photos to [email protected], or share in the comments section of our Facebook page.

Co. Wexford

Co. Waterford

View this post on Instagram Reginald’s Tower in the snow 🇮🇪 A post shared by Kolyn Ryan-Byrne (@kolynbyrne) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:05am PST

View this post on Instagram Thomas Francis Meagher looking a bit chilly! 🇮🇪 A post shared by Kolyn Ryan-Byrne (@kolynbyrne) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:29pm PST

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

Dunmore East, Co. Waterford

Our Emma was in Vietnam and missed most of Storm Emma. Here’s what Ireland looked like as she landed back into Dublin

And then, there was slush…

This, taken in Tramore Co. Waterford the very next day:

The Dunmore Road, Waterford City

While you’re here…

‘We are not what we wear’: this week on Beat Girl Talk we discuss slut-shaming

Share it:













Don't Miss