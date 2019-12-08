As Storm Atiyah hits Ireland tonight, a number of flights have been cancelled, with trains experiencing delays.

The Aer Lingus flight EI 386 to Heathrow from Shannon Airport outbound at 17:25 and EI 287 inbound at 9pm are both cancelled.

A number of Aer Lingus flights from Cork airport have also been cancelled.

A number of trains will be delayed, according to Iarnrod Eireann.

As a precaution, trains will be operating at a reduced speed of 80kmph on the following lines, resulting in delays:

Mallow to Cork

Mallow to Tralee

Cork to Cobh

Cork to Midleton