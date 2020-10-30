Gardaí have appealed to the public to take care and exercise caution as ‘Storm Aiden’ impacts the South East this Halloween weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford which will come into effect from tomorrow at 5am.

Gardaí say that all unnecessary travel should be avoided during the Orange Alert between 5am and 10am.

The winds are expected to make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles. The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks as high seas and wave activity will make these areas hazardous.

Storm #Aiden has now been named! Risk of severe and damaging winds tonight and tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Wwp47AuNXv — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 30, 2020