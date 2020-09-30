The Health Minister and the acting chief medical officer will appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this morning.

Stephen Donnelly and Dr Ronan Glynn will face questions on the State’s plan for living with the virus.

Professor Philip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun, who are senior members of NPHET, will join the meeting via video link.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, isn’t happy with the format of today’s meeting.

He said: “It was meant to be two sessions – one with the minister on his own and one with the acting CMO and NPHET. I think it’s unacceptable that for whatever reason, and the unavailability of NPHET up until now, and indeed the Minister for Health, we’re now left with one two-hour session with all the witnesses crammed into one session and I don’t think that’s the appropriate way for the committee to be treated and dealt with.”