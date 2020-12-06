With increased restrictions in nursing and care homes across the country, it is important that they stay connected.

The Tipperary Volunteer Centre have launched a letter writing campaign for Nursing Homes and Day Care Centres.

The centre is inviting members of the public to write a letter, a poem or send a picture to Nursing Homes and Day Care Centres across the county.

Sara McDonnell development officer with the centre explains how you can get invovled:

‘tipperaryvolunteercentre.ie and Stay Connected with letter writing campaign is there on our main page along with a list of day care centres and nursing homes we are involved with. You can click on that page and register your interests there’

The aim of ‘Stay Connected with letter writing’ is to lift the spirits and create ‘a buzz’ in the centres so residents can have something to look forward to during the ongoing restrictions.

McDonnell also says ‘in normal circumstances in pre-Covid times they’d have people coming into the nursing homes to provide some form of entertainment and unfortunately now that’s all gone. We think it will be really well received by the residents and service users to create a bit of a buzz’

For more information you can visit tipperaryvolunteercentre.ie