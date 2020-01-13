A Wexford County Council representative has encouraged the public to stay away from the coast today amid the approach of Storm Brendan.

Wexford Co Co’s communications officer, David Minogue, has warned that those who visit the coast today not only put their own lives in danger but also the lives of those who may have to rescue them.

“It’s amazing that people are drawn to the coast during a storm. That is really dangerous, not just for themselves but for the people who may have to rescue them if they get into difficulty.

“Our message is clear. Stay away from the coast, there’ll be plenty of times when you’ll be able to enjoy our fantastic coastline. Today is not one of those days.”

The warning comes as Waterford City and County Council have issued a statement in relation to Storm Brendan.

They are advising the public to be aware of potential dangers and to heed the advice “Stay Back, Stay high and stay dry.”

Tipperary County Council is echoing that sentiment and advising drivers to take extreme caution on the roads and to watch out for fallen trees and debris.

The storm, which originated off the coast of Canada, will hit the west of the country – from Kerry to Donegal – between 10am and 11am and will then move across the country to hit the east coast at lunchtime.

Since 5am this morning, all of Connacht, Donegal and Kerry have been on alert, and that is valid until 9pm tonight.

A second alert came into place for the rest of the country at 8am which is valid until 3pm this afternoon.

Wexford County Council has also warned motorists to take extra precautions when driving today: “Slow right down and expect the unexpected. We do believe that there will be debris on the road today.”

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay