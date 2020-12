A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire South East.

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour will be possible in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

A total of 9 counties are included in the alert which also includes Cork, Kerry, Wicklow and Limerick.

The warning will run from 9pm tomorrow until 9am on Wednesday morning.